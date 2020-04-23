 

Kim exit wouldn't change US goals: Pompeo

2020-04-23 11:31

The United States will keep seeking North Korea's denuclearisation no matter who is in charge in Pyongyang, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, amid speculation about leader Kim Jong Un's health.

US officials including President Donald Trump have declined to discuss Kim's condition after a report, downplayed by South Korea, that the reclusive authoritarian was ailing.

But asked in an interview, Pompeo said he had met Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, whose recent elevation in the hierarchy raised pundits' view that she could be a successor.

"I did have a chance to meet her a couple of times, but the challenge remains the same - the goal remains unchanged - whoever is leading North Korea," Pompeo told Fox News.

He renewed the US promise to bring the North Korean people "a brighter future" if the leadership gives up nuclear weapons.

"They've got to denuclearise. We've got to do so in a way that we can verify. That's true no matter who is leading North Korea," he said.

Pompeo flew to North Korea four times in 2018 as he arranged historic summits between Trump and Kim after more than a half century of enmity between the two countries.

But hopes for a breakthrough before US elections in November have dimmed, with North Korea firing off rockets and the United States refusing Pyongyang's demands for sanctions relief before full denuclearisation.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, said Kim had undergone a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month triggered by heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue.

CNN also quoted a US official as saying Kim was in "grave danger" after surgery.

But South Korea, which is technically still at war with the North, said it had detected no unusual movements in its neighbor.

Read more on:    kim jong un  |  mike pompeo  |  north korea  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 wrap: WHO warns 'long way to go' as global deaths pass 180 000, DR Congo gets $363m IMF aid

2020-04-23 10:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on economic and social relief measures
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 10:13 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Macassar 07:38 AM
Road name: Govan Mbeki Road

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players win R139K jackpot each 2020-04-22 21:52 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 