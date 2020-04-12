 

Kim Jong Un's sister rises in North Korea hierarchy

2020-04-12 10:55
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Jorge Silva, Pool, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's powerful younger sister has been reinstated to a key decision-making body, state media reported on Sunday, marking her rise in the isolated nation.

Long one of her brother's closest advisers, Kim Yo Jong was reappointed an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee in a reshuffle of top officials on Saturday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

READ | 'Old man' Trump is 'bluffing' says North Korea: KCNA

The meeting to decide on the appointment was presided over by Kim Jong Un, it added.

Analysts say Kim Yo Jong is believed to have been removed from the position last year after the collapse of a second summit between her brother and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.

"The restoration is part of Kim Yo Jong's recent rise within the North's hierarchy," said Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean defector and researcher in Seoul.

Kim Yo Jong acted as her brother's envoy to the South at the time of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, which ushered in a rapid diplomatic rapprochement on the divided peninsula.

She has frequently been pictured alongside him at summits with Trump or the South's President Moon Jae-in.

But she only began issuing statements of direct political significance under her own name last month, which analysts said highlights her central role in the North's political ranking.

It followed her appointment as first vice-department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party - her main role in the totalitarian state.

Ri Son Gwon, who was named the North's top diplomat in January, was also elected as an alternate member of the Political Bureau alongside Kim's sister.

Read more on:    north korea
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US Supreme Court to hear appeal on abortion during virus crisis

2020-04-12 09:56

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Lockdown lunch - has Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lost her groove?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:54 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 06:53 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-04-11 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 