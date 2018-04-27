 

Kim, Moon commit to complete Korean peninsula denuclearisation

2018-04-27 12:33
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Korea Summit Press Pool, AFP)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Korea Summit Press Pool, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The leader of nuclear-armed North Korea Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in said they were committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula after a historic summit on Friday.

"South and North Korea confirmed the common goal of realising, through complete denuclearisation, a nuclear-free Korean peninsula," they said in a joint statement.

They also agreed that they would this year seek a permanent end to the Korean War, 65 years after the hostilities ended in an armistice, rather than a peace treaty.

The two Koreas will seek meetings with the United States and possibly China - both of them parties to the ceasefire - "with a view to declaring an end to the War and establishing a permanent and solid peace regime", the statement said.

READ MORE: North and South Korea hold historic summit

Moon would visit Pyongyang "in the fall", the two leaders said, agreeing also to hold "regular meetings and direct telephone conversations".

There would also be a reunion of families left divided when the Korean War ended, one of the most emotive issues for the people of the two countries.

"South and North Korea agreed to proceed with reunion programmes for the separated families on the occasion of the National Liberation Day of August 15 this year," they said in a statement, referring to Japan's surrender at the end of World War II.

Around 57 000 families in the South still have members in the North.

Read more on:    moon jae-in  |  kim jong un  |  south korea  |  north korea  |  north korea nuclear programme

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More than 70 countries commit to combat terror financing

2018-04-27 11:21

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:27 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 08:53 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 