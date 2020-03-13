 

Kremlin urges sick journalists to stay away from Putin due to virus

2020-03-13 17:13
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Associated Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Kremlin on Friday asked journalists feeling unwell to stay away from events with President Vladimir Putin over fears of infecting Russia's leader with the coronavirus.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called on editors of media houses to be "especially vigilant" for any signs of the coronavirus. 

"If you have a runny nose, if you cough, if you have chills...please do not come to the Kremlin. Do not take part in journalistic work in the Kremlin," he said. 

He said Putin's schedule had not been affected by the spread of the coronavirus so far, adding that "the president is working full throttle, as always."

Peskov declined to say whether Putin had been tested for the coronavirus.

The 67-year-old Russian president made an unscheduled appearance in parliament this week where he stunned the establishment by backing legislation that would allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Putin visited the legislature after a lawmaker who had recently travelled to France ignored quarantine rules and attended parliamentary sessions. The lower house, the State Duma, said later it was disinfecting the chamber.

Peskov said he was sure the president "made no contact" with the lawmaker who did not quarantine.

Russia's cases

Russia has reported 34 cases but no deaths from the coronavirus.

Peskov said that officials were doing everything to protect the Kremlin strongman without giving specifics.

"Detailed information about the president's health is not meant to be publicised widely," Peskov added.

Read more on:    vladimir putin  |  russia  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Catholic churches across Rome close until next month

52 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Crowd at Ultra SA festival lifts quadriplegic man up so he can see the stage
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:33 PM
Road name: N2 Nelson Mandela Boulevard Outbound

Outbound
Mitchells Plain 17:28 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-12 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 