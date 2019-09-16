 

Kremlin warns against 'hasty' conclusions on Saudi attacks

Yemen's Houthi group has claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants. (Screen grab, Reuters)

The Kremlin on Monday warned against a hasty reaction to the drone strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that Washington has blamed on Iran.

"We call on all countries to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help soften the impact of the situation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a very unpleasant story," Peskov added.

"We are hoping that Saudi Arabia will be able to cope with the inflicted damage in the nearest future," he told reporters.

Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to visit Saudi Arabia in October.

On Saturday, drone strikes on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia severely disrupted production.

Tehran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is bogged down in a five-year war, have claimed responsibility.

On Monday, oil prices made their biggest jump since the Gulf War after US President Donald Trump warned that the US was "locked and loaded" to respond to the attacks on the Saudi oil infrastructure.

