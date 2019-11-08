LATEST | 5 killed, 120 injured in Iran earthquake

Tehran
– A night-time earthquake in northwestern Iran on Friday killed five people and
injured 120, according to early reports on state television.
The 5.9-magnitude quake struck
about 120km southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan Province, in
the early hours of the morning, the Iranian Seismological Centre said.
Described as
"moderate", the shallow quake was 8km deep and was followed by five
aftershocks.
Provincial governor, Mohammad-Reza
Pourmohammadi, told local media that at least 30 houses had been destroyed.
Rescue operations were under way
in 41 rural villages, but the damage was largely concentrated in two areas.
Frequent seismic activity
The United States Geological
Survey (USGS) issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are
likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".
Iran sits where two major
tectonic plates meet and experiences frequent seismic activity.
The country has suffered a number
of major disasters in recent decades, including at the ancient city of Bam,
which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31
000 people.
In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in
northern Iran killed 40 000 people, injured 300 000 and left half a million
homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2 000 villages to rubble.
Iran has experienced at least two
other significant quakes in recent years – one in 2005 that killed more than
600 people, and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.