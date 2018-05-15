 

LATEST: Palestinians to bury their dead after 58 killed

2018-05-15 08:32
Palestinians will be burying their dead on Tuesday after 58 people were killed by Israeli forces during Gaza border protests.

Khaled Batch, the head of the grassroots organising committee of the protests, says Tuesday will be a day for funerals, suggesting there were no plans for border marches. Israeli media reported that some tents where protesters have been gathering, have been taken down at the border.

Tuesday is what Palestinians call their "nakba" anniversary, or catastrophe marking the creation of Israel 70 years ago.

Gaza health officials say the Palestinian death toll from a day of mass border protests on Monday has risen to 58, including 57 people killed by Israeli fire and a baby who died from tear gas inhalation.


