LATEST | Ukraine believes Iran plane probe will be 'objective and prompt'

Ukraine believes Iran plane probe will be 'objective and prompt'Ukraine said on Saturday Iran had provided enough data including videos and photographs to show the probe into Tehran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet will be objective and prompt.President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Tehran provided Ukrainian experts in Iran "with all the photos, videos and other materials" linked to the probe, "enough data to see that the investigation will be carried out objectively and promptly".Iran Guards commander accepts responsibility for downed planeThe aerospace commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday accepted full responsibility for the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet that killed all 176 people on board."I take full responsibility and I will obey whatever decision is taken," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said in remarks broadcast on state television."I would prefer to die rather than witness such an incident."Iran's Khamenei ordered truth be told over downed airliner: reportIran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the truth be told after learning that the Ukrainian passenger jet had been mistakenly shot down, Fars news agency reported on Saturday.Fars said it had learned that "as soon as the supreme leader was informed of the catastrophic mistake" on Friday, he ordered that the outcome of investigations "be made known to the people explicitly and honestly".Ukraine wants punishment, compensation from Iran for downed planeZelensky demanded that Iran punish those responsible for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and pay compensation."We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the "payment of compensation" after Tehran admitted accidentally downing the plane and killing all 176 people on board.Ukraine president to speak to Iran's Rouhani over downing of planeZelensky was to have a phone conversation with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani later Saturday after Tehran admitted downing a Ukrainian airliner, officials said.Zelensky has scheduled a "telephone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for five pm (1500 GMT) on Saturday," the presidential press office said in a statement.Canada's Trudeau demands 'accountability' after Iran plane admissionCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people.He also demanded "transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims," of whom many were Canadian dual nationals."This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together," Trudeau's office said in a statement.