Little girl dies after jumping castle ‘explodes’

A child died after allegedly being catapulted more than 3 metres into the air when a jumping castle "exploded" on a packed beach in Norfolk, England.

The girl, who hasn’t been named, suffered a heart attack when she was thrown in the air at Gorleston Beach, The Telegraph reports. She’d been playing on the trampoline in a section of the beach called Bounce About, which also has an inflatable slide, traditional trampolines and a rodeo ride.

The girl, believed to be no older than four, was taken to James Paget Hospital where she died.

Witnesses said they heard a loud bang and saw the child being "catapulted" into the air. A man gave her cardiopulmonary resuscitation until an ambulance arrived.

The owner of Bounce About, Curt Johnson, 47, who wasn’t present at the time of the incident, said the inflatable castle may have exploded in the heat. The temperature was about 23°C that day.

"It’s very upsetting," Johnson said, as quoted in Daily Mail. "We’ve been at the beach for a very long time, definitely a number of years, and it’s the first accident we’ve had there. It’s quite shocking."

A witness, Kayla-Ann Weaver, who was sitting just a few metres from where the incident took place, said she’d never let her girls play on a jumping castle, The Sun reports.

"My thoughts are with the little girl’s family," she added.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive, local authorities and police has been launched into the circumstances around the incident.

Sources: The Telegraph, The Sun, Daily Mail