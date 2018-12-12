DEVELOPING: Britain's Theresa May to face no-confidence vote over Brexit
2018-12-12 10:57
British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a no-confidence vote from Conservative lawmakers angry about the divorce deal she has struck with the European Union.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
12:47
"Weeks spent tearing ourselves apart will only create more divisions," May said in a statement delivered outside her Downing Street office, adding: "I stand ready to finish the job."
UK PM May to contest confidence vote 'with everything I've got' - (AFP)
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she will contest a confidence vote in her leadership "with everything I've got", adding that changing course now could derail the Brexit process.
SA to feel the blow in 'no-deal' Brexit, economist warns
North West University economist Raymond Parsons has warned that South Africa could be among the hardest hit by the UK’s path out of the European Union (EU).
Parsons is a referential economic commentator, having analysed and studied most of democratic South Africa’s economic trajectory. He authored books including The Mbeki Inheritance in 1999, and Zumanomics, published in 2013.
The UK is prominent in South Africa's trade prospects, as a trade partner to whom SA has exported more than R9bn worth of products.
May leadership: 28 letters known; 48 needed for a challenge
At least two Conservative MPs have publicly said they’ve submitted letters of no confidence in UK PM Theresa May since the government pulled the vote on the Brexit deal on Monday.
That brings the tally of known letters to 28, up from 22 in November when it was last speculated that rebel Tories had reached the threshold of 48 letters that are needed to trigger a party leadership contest.
May in the Netherlands as she fights to save Brexit deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May is launching her fight to save her Brexit deal over breakfast with her Dutch counterpart, the first of a string of meeting with European leaders in coming days. May arrived early on Tuesday at Rutte's official residence in The Hague and was travelling later in the day to Berlin and Brussels. Her whistle-stop tour came on the day that British lawmakers had been scheduled to vote on Brexit.
As May faces leadership vote, a look at what happens next
British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a no-confidence vote from Conservative lawmakers angry about the divorce deal she has struck with the European Union.
A confidence vote in the leader is triggered if 15% of Conservative lawmakers – currently 48 – write a letter to Graham Brady, head of the party's 1922 Committee of backbenchers.
Brexit in disarray as May faces leadership vote today
Theresa May is fighting for her job as British prime minister after being told she will face a vote of no confidence in her leadership, throwing the UK into fresh turmoil and Brexit into disarray.
Graham Brady, the senior Conservative Party official who runs the leadership process, announced the vote will be held on Wednesday after at least 48 Tory members of Parliament wrote to him saying they no longer have confidence in May as leader.
The leadership challenge eats into the time available to get a Brexit deal through Parliament before exit day on March 29. It increases the chances of a pro-Brexit Tory taking over, and pursuing a more dramatic split from the bloc than the one May was pursuing. The pound pared gains.