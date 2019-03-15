LIVE: 'Let's not presume the danger is gone'- New Zealand police on high alert after mosque shootings
2019-03-15 07:02
Multiple people have been killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors.
'Let's not presume the danger is gone'
Police Commissioner Mike Bush has said "Let's not presume the danger is gone."
Bush said there were "significant" and "multiple" fatalities. - (Al Jazeera)
NZ, Bangladesh Test cancelled after mosque attacks
New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday cancelled the third Test after multiple people were killed in gun attacks on mosques in Christchurch, including one that was attended by the Bangladeshi team.
Bangladeshi players and team staff arrived at the city's Masjid al Noor for Friday prayers as a shooting unfolded and were warned not to go inside.
PICS: Deadly mosque shooting rocks New Zealand
Multiple people have been killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors.
Earlier on Friday afternoon, police had urged people to stay indoors as authorities responded to a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque.
A neighbour described mass casualties inside the mosque and said he saw the gunman flee. - (AP)
'One of New Zealand's darkest days'
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the events on Friday afternoon "one of New Zealand's darkest days".
The shootings involved multiple fatalities but authorities have not said how many.A man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions.
He said he considered it a terrorist attack. - (AP)
'They are safe. But they are mentally shocked'
Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.
Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesperson Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.
"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.
Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a "frightening experience" and that there were "active shooters".
"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!" tweeted Tamim Iqbal.
"Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers."
Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and that another had been evacuated. - (AFP)
'I saw dead people everywhere'
Witness Len Peneha says he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.
He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived
Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: "I saw dead people everywhere." - (AP)
New Zealand police say they've defused a number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after mosque shootings - (AP)
New Zealand police say they're not aware of other suspects beyond 4 arrested after mosque shootings but can't be certain - (AP)
Multiple deaths in shootings at 2 New Zealand mosques
Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers, as New Zealand police warned people to stay indoors as they tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described it as "one of New Zealand's darkest days" and said the events in the city of Christchurch represented "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence".