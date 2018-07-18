 

LIVE: Thai cave boys make first appearance out of hospital

2018-07-18 12:15

The 12 boys and their coach leave the Chiang Rai hospital and return home, after being rescued from the Tham Luang cave.

Some of the rescued soccer team members eat a meal
Last Updated at 13:08
13:04

The Thai king has reportedly called for celebrations after the scheduled 45-minute press conference.
12:53

A mini soccer field being set up before a press conference with the 12 boys and their coach who were rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. (Vincent Thian/AP)
12:48

According to reports, the press conference with the rescued boys is scheduled to start around 13:00, SA time.
12:32
12:29

Thai cave boys leave hospital ahead of press conference - (AFP)

The footballers from the "Wild Boars" club are being discharged a day earlier than previously announced, with authorities hoping a question and answer session will satisfy – at least temporarily – the intense media speculation that has accompanied their epic underground ordeal.

The boys are due to return to their homes later on Wednesday.

"The reason to hold this evening press conference is so media can ask them questions and after that they can go back to live their normal lives without media bothering them," Thailand's chief government spokesperson Sunsern Kaewkumnerd told AFP.
12:24
12:19
12:19
12:18

Thai cave rescue: What we know about the team and coach

A dramatic underwater mission to rescue the 12 boys and their football coach, who have been trapped inside the Tham Laung cave in northern Thailand, came to a successful end last Tuesday.

The team and their coach went missing on June 23 and were found alive more than a week later by British divers.

Four boys were rescued the previous Sunday, another four were rescued last Monday, and the remaining four boys and their coach were rescued last Tuesday.
12:18

Diver describes 'massive relief' finding trapped Thai boys in cave

The British diver who found 12 Thai boys and their coach trapped alive in a flooded cave has described his "massive relief" as he counted them one by one, in what he called an unprecedented rescue operation.

Richard Stanton, one of a pair of British caving experts who located the "Wild Boars" team, gave reporters a first-hand account of the moment he saw the boys emerge from behind a rock face onto a muddy ledge kilometres inside the Tham Luang cave.

"That was a massive, massive relief. Initially we weren't certain they were all alive - as they were coming down I was counting them until I got to 13," he said.

"We couldn't see them initially - they had to come (a)round the corner."
