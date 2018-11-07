LIVE: Democrats retake US House, Republicans keep Senate - networks
2018-11-07 05:19
Follow the results for the US midterm elections as they come in.
Dems gain in quest for House control but GOP retains Senate
AP: Democrats were gaining significant ground in the battle for House control on Tuesday night, while Republicans held their Senate majority as voters rendered a mixed verdict in the first nationwide election of Donald Trump's turbulent presidency.
The results allowed both parties to claim partial victory, but highlighted an extraordinary realignment of US voters by race, sex and education.
Republicans maintained their strength in conservative, rural states, while Democrats made inroads across America's suburbs.
With control of Congress, statehouses and the president's agenda at stake, some of the nation's top elections were too close to call.
Democrats win half the House seats they need
AP: Democrats have won half the seats they need to reclaim the House majority, while Republicans were picking up key Senate contests.
Democrats picked up at least 12 Republican-held House seats in early returns but fell short in a closely watched race in Kentucky as they fought to wrest control of the chamber after eight years of GOP rule.
Democrats needed a net gain of 23 seats to control the House and gain a check on President Donald Trump.
Democratic gains included several suburban districts eyed for turnover because they were won by Hillary Clinton, including seats outside Washington, Philadelphia, Miami and Denver.
Meanwhile, Republicans Mike Braun and Kevin Cramer won Democratic-held Senate seats in Indiana and North Dakota, ousting incumbents Joe Donnelly and Heidi Heitkamp.
GOP keeps Senate control for 2 more years, triumph for Trump
AP: Triumphant Republicans retained control of the Senate on Tuesday, ousting Democratic incumbents in Indiana and North Dakota and ensuring they will remain as guardians of President Donald Trump's conservative agenda for two more years.
Despite Trump's deeply polarising effect on voters, the GOP harnessed his rock-solid popularity with hard-right voters in rural, deep-red states. They held onto seats in the South, Midwest and West and ensured at least a 50-50 Senate — enough to give Republicans control because Vice President Mike Pence as president of the Senate would tip the balance to the GOP.
Republicans paved their path to victory by defeating Democrats Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota. They also held on to competitive seats in Texas, where Sen. Ted Cruz fended off Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the well-financed liberal darling, and in Tennessee, where Rep. Marsha Blackburn prevailed.
US President Donald Trump just tweeted for the first time in the last 8 hours.
Florida returns vote to 1.5 million ex-felons
AFP: Florida voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved an amendment to allow ex-felons who have served prison terms to vote, allowing another 1.5 million to take part in the 2020 presidential election.
Amendment 4 automatically restores voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences, paid restitution and fulfilled their parole or probation - except those convicted of murder or sex crimes.The measure passed with 64.4 percent support, officials said.
The old law disproportionately affected blacks and Latinos in particular.
Democrats seize US House in rebuke to Trump
AFP: Democrats seized control of the lower house of Congress in midterm elections on Tuesday, dealing a stern rebuke to Donald Trump almost two years into his polarising, rollercoaster presidency.
Fox and NBC television networks called the result in the US House of Representatives, while confirming expectations that Trump's Republicans will retain control of the Senate.
The result upends the balance of power in Washington, where Trump has enjoyed an easy ride from Republican dominance of both houses of Congress since his shock election in 2016.
Democrats will now be able to block legislation and light a fire under Trump's feet with investigations of his opaque finances and Russian interference in his 2016 election, and possibly push for impeachment.
The verdicts in the House and Senate were based on incomplete results as vote counting continued across the country and some states were still voting in a congressional election cast as an unofficial referendum on Trump.
verdict that amounts to referendum on Donald Trump's presidency.