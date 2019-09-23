 

London mayor claims Labour racism | US seeking Iran diplomacy: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-09-23 05:53

Sadiq Khan: Hierarchy of racism exists within the Labour Party

A "hierarchy of racism" appears to exist within the Labour Party, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed. Khan attacked the party's handling of allegations of anti-Semitism.

Pompeo: US seeking diplomatic resolution to Iran tensions

The US aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for "deterrence and defence", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Thomas Cook collapses after rescue talks fail

Travel giant Thomas Cook has ceased trading after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150 000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation.

Trudeau targets taxes, cellphone bills as Scheer courts veterans, NDP braces for climate change

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, hoping to put his blackface past behind him, promised middle-class tax cuts and lower cellphone bills on Sunday as Conservative rival Andrew Scheer aimed to make amends with military veterans long angry with Ottawa.

Keeping the thread at Vietnam's traditional silkworm village

Cocoons on hot boiling water, with threads go round and round on reels, many women are hard at work in Vietnam's traditional silkworm village, where households have been making silk thread for more than a century.

Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-09-22 21:24
