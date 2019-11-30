London terror attack: 2 killed by knifeman as terror returns to London Bridge

London
– A man suspected of stabbing two people to death in a terror attack on London
Bridge was an ex-prisoner convicted of terrorism offences and released last
year, police said on Saturday.
The
knifeman, wearing a suspected hoax explosive device, was shot dead by police
after Friday's daylight assault that also saw bystanders intervene to try and
disarm him.
Three
more people were wounded in the stabbing spree that came less than two weeks
before Britain votes in a general election, and revived memories of a three-man
attack two years ago on London Bridge that killed eight.
Police
named the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan, saying they were not actively
seeking others in relation to the incident.
"This
individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for
terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on
licence," Neil Basu, head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said in a
statement.
In
2012 Khan, from Stoke in central England, was jailed along with eight others in
a terrorist group inspired by Al-Qaeda that had plotted to bomb targets
including the London Stock Exchange.
He
was sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison and was also found guilty
of making longer-term plans including taking part in "terrorist
training" in Pakistan.
Basu
said Khan had attended an event on Friday afternoon at Fishmonger's Hall, a
historic building on the north side of the bridge in the centre of the capital.
"We
believe that the attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded
onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot
by armed officers," he said.
Footage
filmed by eyewitnesses and shared on social media showed a scrum of people
tackling the suspect on the ground before the police arrived.
One
man, wearing a suit and tie, was seen carrying a large knife away from the
group.
Tour
guide Stevie Hurst, who ran from his car to the scene, told BBC radio that
"everyone was just on top of him trying to bundle him to the ground".
"I
saw that the knife was still in his hand so I just put a foot in to try and
kick him in the head: we were trying to do as much as we could to try and
dislodge the knife," he said.
Emergency
meeting
Metropolitan
Police chief Cressida Dick said she was "deeply saddened and angered that
our city has again been targeted by terrorism".
The
attack took place just hours before three minors were stabbed in a main
shopping street in the centre of Dutch city The Hague, with the victims later
released from hospital.
It
was not immediately clear if the two incidents were linked.
Prime
Minister Boris Johnson, who is hoping to win a majority in a December 12
election to enable him to take the country out of the European Union, praised
the emergency services and the public for their response.
Before
chairing a meeting of the government's emergencies committee, he said he had
"long argued" it was a "mistake to allow serious and violent
criminals to come out of prison early".
Johnson's
Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party have both pledged to put at
least 20 000 more police officers on the streets.
But
Brexit has raised questions about the extent of continued cooperation with
Europe on security and intelligence matters.
Hoax
device
Basu
said Khan had been living in the Staffordshire region of central England and
officers were searching an address in that area.
During
the attack, he had been wearing an electronic tag used to monitor criminal
offenders, according to a report in British newspaper The Times.
He
also had equipment strapped to his body that police said they believed to be a
"hoax explosive device".
The
event at Fishmonger's Hall was called "Learning Together", Basu said –
part of a project run by academics at the University of Cambridge's criminology
institute.
Vice-chancellor
Stephen Toope said he was "devastated" that the university's staff,
students and alumni may have been targeted in the attack.
Later
on Friday, the bridge remained closed, with evacuated busses at a standstill
and forensics officers at the scene.
A
White House spokesperson said that President Donald Trump had been briefed on
the attack and was monitoring the situation.
Trump,
who has previously criticised London's mayor and stabbings in the British
capital, is due to visit next week for a NATO summit.
On
November 4, Britain downgraded its terrorism threat level from
"severe", the second-highest of five levels, to "substantial"
– the lowest rating in more than five years.
The
2017 London Bridge attack involved Islamist extremists in a van who ploughed
into pedestrians on the bridge before attacking people at random with knives in
nearby Borough Market.
Eight
people were killed and 48 wounded. The three attackers, who were wearing fake
suicide devices, were shot dead by police.