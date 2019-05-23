Loyal dog stays by owner's side after horrific crash

In an act of unwavering loyalty, a devoted dog stayed by his dying owner's side for five hours after he was involved in a horrific accident.

Luke McKoy (28) was tragically killed when his car swerved off the road in an attempt to overtake another car in Queensland, Australia on Sunday, Mirror UK reports.

The car fell 30m down into an embankment leaving Luke fighting for his life.

The 28-year-old's pet dog, Major, never left his owner's side for the entire time they waited for emergency services to arrive, Daily Mail reports.

"He (Luke) taught me so much in life and I had always looked up to him," Luke's sister, Jasmine Nadin said.

Major suffered a dislocated and broken leg and was sadly put down.

"Major was Luke's first dog and his best friend."

Veterinarians made the decision to put the dog down because his injuries were too severe, Jasmine said.

Police believe Luke had been speeding at the time of the accident.

Queensland Police have warned other motorists to be careful after six other people were killed on Queensland's roads over the weekend.

"Last weekend was incredibly tragic with a number of serious crashes across the state, some of which have claimed innocent lives," acting Superintendent of the Queensland Police, Neal White said.

Sources: Mirror UK, Daily Mail