Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame | Pompeo visits Colombia border: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame
French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral and says he is seeking international help to restore the Paris landmark.
WATCH: Firefighters might not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral
WATCH: Massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Venezuelans divided after Pompeo's visit to Colombia border
Venezuelans in Colombia react following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the border.
Supporters of Omar and Trump face off in Minnesota
Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump squared off before the president spoke at a Tax Day rally in Burnsville, Minn. Trump used a tweet to escalate his feud with Rep. Omar Ilhan, a Minnesota Democrat.
Chinese woman who entered Mar-a-Lago denied bail
AP Debrief: A federal judge has denied bail for a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Columbine survivors raise kids as shootings go on
Since the Columbine High School shooting, survivors - now parents - have been navigating their trauma and parenting through a continuous stream of school shootings that have left dozens killed.
