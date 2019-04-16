 

Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame | Pompeo visits Colombia border: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-04-16 07:26

Emmanuel Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral and says he is seeking international help to restore the Paris landmark.

WATCH: Firefighters might not be able to save Notre Dame Cathedral

WATCH: Massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Venezuelans divided after Pompeo's visit to Colombia border

Venezuelans in Colombia react following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the border.

Supporters of Omar and Trump face off in Minnesota

Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump squared off before the president spoke at a Tax Day rally in Burnsville, Minn. Trump used a tweet to escalate his feud with Rep. Omar Ilhan, a Minnesota Democrat.

Chinese woman who entered Mar-a-Lago denied bail

AP Debrief: A federal judge has denied bail for a Chinese woman charged with lying to illegally enter President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

Columbine survivors raise kids as shootings go on

Since the Columbine High School shooting, survivors - now parents - have been navigating their trauma and parenting through a continuous stream of school shootings that have left dozens killed.

france
All the priceless artifacts inside Notre-Dame that firefighters are desperately trying to save

2019-04-16 06:11

Daily Lotto: One person wins R416 000 2019-04-15 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
