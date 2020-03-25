 

Madrid postpones gay pride march due to coronavirus

2020-03-25 14:20

Madrid's massive annual Gay Pride march, which was scheduled to be held on 4 July this year, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Tuesday.

The event will be "postponed due to the exceptional circumstances we are experiencing" since "people's health and safety is the priority", the organising committee said in a statement.

The march "will take place when the sanitary and security conditions are adequate and this is guaranteed by health authorities and security forces", it added.

The Spanish capital's annual gay pride march is one of the largest in the world, drawing hundreds of thousands of people and dozens of floats.

Lockdown

Madrid and the rest of Spain have been on a lockdown since 14 March to try to curb the spread of coronavirus, with people only allowed out of their homes for essential reasons like buying food and medicine.

Spain has so far lost 2 696 people to the virus, with 60% of the deaths in Madrid and the surrounding region.

With nearly 40 000 confirmed cases of the disease, Spain is the second most affected country in Europe by the pandemic after Italy.

With the numbers still spiralling, the Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday sought parliamentary approval to extend the state of emergency for an extra two weeks, until 11 April.

His government has come under fire from the right for allowing and encouraging people to participate in a massive Women's Day march in Madrid on 8 March, just a week before the country went into lockdown.

Among those who took part in the march was Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, and Equality Minister Irene Montero, who have both since tested positive for the virus.

Read more on:    spain  |  lgbtqi+  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Quarantine dodgers in Russia could face up to 7 years in prison

2020-03-25 14:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Government ministers to provide more clarity on lockdown measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 15:12 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Langa 15:10 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players win almost R120k jackpot 2020-03-24 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 