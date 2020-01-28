 

Major 7.7 magnitude quake hits Caribbean off Jamaica: USGS

2020-01-28 22:42
(File)

(File)

A major 7.7 magnitude quake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean northwest of Jamaica, the US Geological Survey reported, raising the risk of tsunami waves in the region.

The US agency said the quake hit at a depth of 10km at 19:10 GMT - 125km northwest of Lucea, Jamaica.

The Kingston-based Jamaica Observer newspaper said the quake was felt across much of the island, lasting for several seconds.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said that based on preliminary readings, "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the earthquake epicenter".

