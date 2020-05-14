 

'Major' global mental health crisis looming from coronavirus pandemic - UN

2020-05-14 09:52

Geneva – The coronavirus outbreak risks sparking a major global mental health crisis, the United Nations (UN) warned on Thursday, calling for urgent action to address the psychological suffering brought on by the pandemic.

While protecting physical health has been the main concern during the first months of the crisis, it is also placing huge mental strains on large swathes of the global population, the UN said in policy brief.

READ ON HEALTH24: Mental health hub

"After decades of neglect and underinvestment in mental health services, the Covid-19 pandemic is now hitting families and communities with additional mental stress," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a video message launching the brief.

"Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and communities," he said.

The UN brief highlighted the mental strains on people fearing that they or loved ones will be infected or die from the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 300 000 people worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.

It also pointed to the psychological impact on vast numbers of people who have lost or are at risk of losing their livelihoods, have been separated from loved ones or have suffered under drastic lockdown orders.

'Tremendous stress'

"We know that the current situations, the fear and uncertainty, the economic turmoil – they all cause or could cause psychological distress," Devora Kestel, head of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) mental health and substance use department, told a virtual briefing.

Health care workers and first responders – operating under "tremendous stress" – are particularly vulnerable, Kestel said, pointing to news reports indicating rises in suicides among medical workers.

A whole host of other groups also face particular psychological challenges brought on by the crisis.

Children being kept out of school, for instance, face uncertainty and anxiety.

Along with women, they also face a heightened risk of domestic abuse as people spend lengthy amounts of time cooped up at home.

The elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, who are considered particularly at risk from the virus, meanwhile face increased stress over the threat of infection.

And people with pre-existing psychological issues could see them exacerbated, while accessing their usual treatment and face-to-face therapy may no longer be possible.

'Three-fold increase'

Thursday's policy brief pointed to a range of national studies indicating that mental distress is mounting rapidly.

One study conducted in the Amhara region of Ethiopia showed that 33% of the population were suffering from depression-linked symptoms – "a three-fold increase" from before the pandemic.

Other studies indicated that mental distress prevalence amid the crisis was as high as 60% in Iran and 45% in the United States, Kestel said.

She also pointed to a Canadian study showing nearly half of health care workers said they needed psychological support.

The UN brief stressed the need for countries to include access to psychosocial support and emergency mental care in all aspects of their response to the pandemic.

It called for a significant hike in investments in this area, pointing out that before the crisis, countries on average dedicated only two percent of their public health budgets to mental health support.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    un  |  who  |  health  |  lockdown  |  mental health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump wants schools open | Japan to ease emergency: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-14 07:35

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:35 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 07:29 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-13 21:47 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 