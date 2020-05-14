'Major' global mental health crisis looming from coronavirus pandemic - UN

Geneva – The coronavirus outbreak risks sparking a
major global mental health crisis, the United Nations (UN) warned on Thursday,
calling for urgent action to address the psychological suffering brought on by
the pandemic.
While protecting physical health has been the main
concern during the first months of the crisis, it is also placing huge mental
strains on large swathes of the global population, the UN said in policy brief.
"After decades of neglect and underinvestment
in mental health services, the Covid-19 pandemic is now hitting families and
communities with additional mental stress," UN Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres warned in a video message launching the brief.
"Even when the pandemic is brought under
control, grief, anxiety and depression will continue to affect people and
communities," he said.
The UN brief highlighted the mental strains on
people fearing that they or loved ones will be infected or die from the novel
coronavirus, which has killed nearly 300 000 people worldwide since it first
emerged in China late last year.
It also pointed to the psychological impact on vast
numbers of people who have lost or are at risk of losing their livelihoods,
have been separated from loved ones or have suffered under drastic lockdown
orders.
'Tremendous stress'
"We know that the current situations, the fear
and uncertainty, the economic turmoil – they all cause or could cause
psychological distress," Devora Kestel, head of the World Health Organisation's
(WHO) mental health and substance use department, told a virtual briefing.
Health care workers and first responders – operating
under "tremendous stress" – are particularly vulnerable, Kestel said,
pointing to news reports indicating rises in suicides among medical workers.
A whole host of other groups also face particular
psychological challenges brought on by the crisis.
Children being kept out of school, for instance,
face uncertainty and anxiety.
Along with women, they also face a heightened risk
of domestic abuse as people spend lengthy amounts of time cooped up at home.
The elderly and people with pre-existing
conditions, who are considered particularly at risk from the virus, meanwhile
face increased stress over the threat of infection.
And people with pre-existing psychological issues
could see them exacerbated, while accessing their usual treatment and
face-to-face therapy may no longer be possible.
'Three-fold increase'
Thursday's policy brief pointed to a range of
national studies indicating that mental distress is mounting rapidly.
One study conducted in the Amhara region of
Ethiopia showed that 33% of the population were suffering from
depression-linked symptoms – "a three-fold increase" from before the
pandemic.
Other studies indicated that mental distress
prevalence amid the crisis was as high as 60% in Iran and 45% in the United
States, Kestel said.
She also pointed to a Canadian study showing nearly
half of health care workers said they needed psychological support.
The UN brief stressed the need for countries to
include access to psychosocial support and emergency mental care in all aspects
of their response to the pandemic.
It called for a significant hike in investments in
this area, pointing out that before the crisis, countries on average dedicated
only two percent of their public health budgets to mental health support.
