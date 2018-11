What To Read Next

Women are expected to play a crucial role in the 2018 midterm elections in the United States.

President Donald Trump's attempts to curtail abortion rights and more recently the appointment of a supreme court judge accused of sexual assault angered many of them.

But many others still back the president and his party.

Al Jazeera's White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports.

