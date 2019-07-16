Man allegedly killed teen he met on Instagram and shared pics of her corpse online

A 17-year-old girl was reportedly brutally killed by a man she recently met on Instagram, who later posted a picture of her dead body on a gaming website.

Brandon Clark (21) from New York in the US, is being accused of allegedly brutally murdering Instagram influencer, Bianca Devins (17) at her home, CNN reports.

He reportedly stabbed her to death after an argument.

After killing the influencer, who has more than 35 000 followers, Brandon was described as the person of interest after sharing pictures of her dead body online.

"I'm sorry Bianca," he captioned the post.

The gruesome photos were distributed widely across the web, Metro reports.

Local police reportedly tracked the suspect down after he phoned 911. Brandon, who was said to be suicidal at the time, was standing next to his car.

Bianca’s body was found moments later.

According to the Utica police, the pair met two months ago and their relationship developed into a "personally intimate" one, ABC News reports.

"They had spent time together, and were acquainted with each other's families," the police said.

Taking to social media, Bianca's sister, Liv Devins, described her as the best sister.

"I hate that I have to write this. I hate knowing you're not going to ever come back home.

"You were the best sister anyone could've ever asked for. Thank you for always being there for me.

"Thank you for being the best sister I could ever imagine.

"Thank you for always protecting me and sticking up for me. I am going to do this for you.

"Every day I'm going to do my best and I'm going to get through this thing called life and do it all for you. Rest easy, I love you so much forever and always."

The Utica police said they're working on ways to stop the picture from being distributed online.

Sources: CNN, ABC News, Metro