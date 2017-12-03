 

Man arrested in human smuggling case

2017-12-03 21:32
Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Laredo — A Chicago man has been arrested and charged with transporting undocumented immigrants after federal agents near the Texas-Mexico border found 12 people inside his tractor trailer truck.

The Border Patrol says Carlos Rodriguez was pulled over last week near Laredo after he failed to stop at a checkpoint on Interstate 35 north of the border city.

Court documents show the 12 people in the truck were from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador.

The San Antonio Express-News reports one of the truck occupants from Guatemala told authorities he paid about $1 000 to be smuggled into the US and that he'd have to pay another $4 000 once he reached his destination in Florida.

Rodriguez now faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

