An unnamed couple reportedly divorced after the husband spotted a picture of his wife with another man on Google Maps.

The man was apparently checking the best way to reach a popular bridge in the Peruvian capital city of Lima when he spotted a familiar figure on the app’s street view.

He saw a woman sitting on a street bench, stroking the hair of a man who was lying with his head in her lap.

According to Metro, the guy first recognised the woman’s clothing, realising it was identical to what his wife had worn on numerous occasions.

Then, upon closer inspection, he realised it was his wife in the picture.

The photo, which was taken by a Google camera car at Puente de los Suspiros de Barranco (Bridge of Sighs of the Ravine) in Lima, dates back to 2013, Daily Mail reports.

When the man confronted his wife with the picture as evidence of infidelity, she admitted to having had an affair. The couple later divorced.

Sources: Daily Mail, Metro, The Sun