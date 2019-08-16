 

Man calmly sits next to severed arm after accident

2019-08-16 14:04

Magazine Features

The 37-year-old man collected the severed limb and returned to the roadside to calmly sit and wait for help. (Photo: ASIA WIRE/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

The 37-year-old man collected the severed limb and returned to the roadside to calmly sit and wait for help. (Photo: ASIA WIRE/MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

He was strolling home from work when his left forearm was hit by a passing vehicle.

The limb went flying and landed several meters away. But instead of hysterically panicking, the 37-year-old man collected the severed limb and returned to the roadside to calmly sit and wait for help.

Now a shocking video of the incident, which took place in central China's Hunan Province, has gone viral. 

In the footage Huang Songliang is seen sitting on the asphalt with half his arm lying in a pool of blood next to him.

A statement released by Songliang's father revealed he was turned away from the local hospital due to the severity of the injury.

He was then transferred to a larger hospital where his forearm was successfully reattached.

Sadly, Songliang, who's the family’s sole breadwinner, won't regain practical use of his limb.

"He's already had surgery to reattach his left arm, but it was done for aesthetic reasons. He won't be able to use it," the statement reads.  

The family have since resorted to pleading for donations to cover the hefty hospital bill they've been left with.

Source: Magazine Features

Read more on:    china  |  bizarre news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Does North Korea's Kim get Trump tweet alerts?

2019-08-16 13:27

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: We have one lucky winner! 2019-08-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 