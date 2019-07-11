 

Man celebrates pothole’s birthday to get municipality’s attention

2019-07-11 18:24

Lesego Mkhize

Frank Sereno fed up with numerous potholes, decided to get his local municipality’s attention with a celebration (Photo: Frank Sereno Facebook)

Frank Sereno of Kansas City in Missouri got fed up with numerous potholes that lined the streets of his neighbourhood so he decided to get his local municipality’s attention with a celebration.

Three months after filing several complaints and not hearing from the municipality, he decided to buy one of the potholes a slice of cake to celebrate its three-month birthday, CNN reports.

"I'm going to have a celebration for Pothole," he said speaking to KCTV.

"I got some cake, lit a candle and had a little birthday party for Pothole. He seemed thrilled with the idea," added Frank referring to the pothole.

He then took things a step further and shared the joyous moment with his friends and family on Facebook in an amusing post.

"I didn't sing to him," he captioned his post.

The pothole has since been filled and in celebration of the moment, Frank shared another post on Facebook inviting everyone to the pothole’s graduation.

"We have to be as creative as we can to get things fixed," Frank said.

"For me, it's just about making sure my neighbours’ and my voice are continuously heard.

"It's great that they came and fixed it, but my gosh, if this is what it takes to get potholes fixed, we'll never get anything done."


