Man charged in shooting outside Kansas school

2018-07-06 05:16
Kansas — A Kansas City man has been charged in a shooting near a Kansas elementary school that killed one man and left another critically injured.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Anthony Grable was charged Thursday with premeditated first-degree murder and seven other counts. His bond was set at $1m.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday morning outside Sunrise Point Elementary School in Overland Park, Kansas. Grable and the two victims were contractors installing new turf on the school's playground.

Police say 48-year-old Todd Davis, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, died after the shooting. Fifty-four-year-old Efren Gomez remains in critical condition on Thursday.

Police are investigating the shooting.

