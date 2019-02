A man who borrowed his friend's Lamborghini – worth about R12m – for a Chinese New Year spin has written off the supercar after it caught fire and burnt to a crisp following a crash.

The yellow Aventador SV Lamborghini was found completely engulfed in flames at the side of the Dongyang-Yongkang Expressway in China on February 9.

Local authorities stopped traffic on the motorway and put out the flames in just five minutes.

But the supercar had become nothing but a charred shell in the 10 minutes before they arrived.

The driver of the Lamborghini, who has been identified by his surname Li, said he had borrowed the car from a friend for his Chinese New Year trip back to his hometown of Ningde, China.

He claims he had been going over 96km/h when another car 19m in front of him suddenly braked, forcing him to do the same on the road surface which was slippery because of rain.

The Lamborghini then spun out of control and slammed into the roadside crash barrier. The car's engine then caught fire.

"After the back of the car hit the crash barrier, I looked in the rear-view mirror and saw smoke coming from the engine," Li said in a recent interview.

"I immediately called for help on my phone and didn't even have time to grab any of my belongings. In the few short minutes that followed, the entire car was on fire.

"At least I got out in time."

Local authorities are still investigating the accident.

Source: Magazine Features

Pictures: AsiaWire/WWW.MAGAZINEFEATURES.CO.ZA