 

Man gored to death by bull in Spanish festival

2019-08-30 09:05
A man died after being gored by a rampant bull on Thursday during a festival in central Spain, authorities said.

The incident occurred during a bull run in the town of Cuellar, 155km (96 miles) north of Madrid.

The 62-year-old received "several deadly horn blows" in the chest and neck, but nothing could be done to save him, town mayor Carlos Fraile told local media.

The man was merely a spectator at the festival and did not run in front of the animal when the bulls were released, but was pushed into a field and gored.

Spain is renowned for its bull runs which are held across the country in the summer months.

The most famous takes place during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona in northern Spain, where hundreds of people come from across to world to run at their own risk in front of bulls through the city's streets.

Eight people were gored and 35 were injured this year at the Pamplona festival, which was made famous worldwide by Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

At least 16 people have been killed in bull runs since records started in 1911, the last fatality was recorded in 2009.

