A man was stunned to discover that the small pet dog he bought for a companion was in fact a fat rodent known as a bamboo rat.

The curious case occurred in an unspecified region of China. The office worker decided to buy a pet after having been alone for some time.

According to local media, he purchased what he thought was a 'small black dog' from a local vendor for a very cheap price.

However, as time passed he started to become suspicious about the animal as it didn’t grow any hair or even run around.

He shared his concerns online, asking netizens to help him find out what breed of dog he had.

In the end, it was discovered the ‘dog’ was actually a bamboo rat that lives in eastern Asia and mostly feeds on bamboo and other plants.

Reportedly, in some parts of China the Chinese bamboo rat is prepared as a delicacy.

Without knowing how to properly care for the large rat, he decided to give it away. An online user commented, "I would have kept the little guy." While another wrote, "It’s very cute whatever it is."

SEE PIC HERE: