Man killed parents because they didn't approve of relationship with older woman

2019-05-10

A 20-year-old man was reportedly arrested for shooting his parents because they didn't approve of his relationship with a much older woman.

According to local media, Birken Oren from Kocaeli in Turkey had an argument with his mother, Dilek (47), and father, Fethi (49), about his relationship with his girlfriend, whose name isn’t known and who’s reportedly much older than him.

Later that evening, Birkan allegedly shot his father in front of his younger sisters, who are 11 and 2 years old, while the older man was sleeping in the living room. 

The young man then reportedly shot his mother while she was in the bathroom.

The bodies were found the next morning when a group of Fethi's former colleagues from the private company where he worked as a security officer came to check in on him.

Paramedics were called to their home but the victims were declared dead at the scene.

Both bodies were sent to the local morgue and a police investigation has been launched.

Shortly after, Birkan was arrested and remains in detention while the investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear whether the suspect has been charged.

