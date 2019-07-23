Man missing for 10 years found behind grocery store freezer

The remains of an American supermarket employee who went missing almost 10 years ago have been found behind a freezer inside the store.

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada worked at the No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when he disappeared on November 28, 2009, New York Post reports.

His parents said he'd got upset earlier that day and run out of their home, prompting them to report him missing. They claimed he'd been acting irrationally, possibly due to medication he'd been taking.

The 25-year-old failed to return home and was never heard from again.

According to Daily Mail, police had no leads in his missing person's case until a decomposing body was discovered in the store earlier this year.

Contractors had gone into the supermarket, which shut down three years ago, to remove the freezer unit when they found the remains in a 46cm gap between the freezer and the wall.

Investigators sent off the remains for DNA testing which confirmed the missing man's identity.

According to Council Bluffs police captain Todd Weddum, the clothes found on the remains matched Larry's attire at the time of his disappearance, CNN reports.

Investigators believe Larry went to the supermarket, climbed on top of the freezer, fell and became trapped.

Former supermarket employees told police they'd sometimes sit on top of the freezer when they wanted to take an unofficial break as the space was used for storage.

"That's about a 12-foot (3.6m) fall," Sergeant Brandon Danielson of the Council Bluffs Police Department said. "The noise of the freezer units also could have made it difficult to hear any cries for help. It's so loud, there's probably no way anyone heard him."

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and the case has been deemed an accidental death.

