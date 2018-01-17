Man sent to prison for biting off chunk of wife's nose

Hartford - A Connecticut man who bit off a chunk of his wife's nose, permanently disfiguring her, has been sent to prison for more than six years.

The Hartford Court reports that 55-year-old Rodwell Clay was sentenced after pleading under the Alford doctrine to a first-degree assault charge. That means while he does not agree with all the state's allegations, he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors say Clay bit his wife in their Bloomfield home in August 2015. The couple has since divorced and the woman says she wants nothing to do with Clay, who she says stalked, harassed and threatened her during their marriage.

Clay told the judge he still loves her, but apologised only after being prompted by his attorney.

Clay was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 6½ to serve and three years' probation.



