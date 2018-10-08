Man shares heartbreaking images of late wife and baby in coffin

What To Read Next

WARNING: Graphic content

A devasted husband shared a harrowing photo of his late wife holding their unborn child after they were tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Zach Kincaid from California in the US posted devastating pictures on Facebook to show people the heartbreak his family has been through after his wife, Krystil (29), and their unborn daughter were killed in a head-on collision on 9 September.

The accident involved a champion boxer accused of drinking and driving, the Mirror reports.

“A drunk driver speeding down a two-lane highway at 85+mp/h [136kp/h] in the wrong lane around a blind corner destroyed my family,” Zach wrote on Facebook.

“The max sentence for killing my wife and daughter is 10 years max.

“The state of California doesn’t think there was the intent but I know driving recklessly in that manner he didn’t intend anything good . . .

“My daughter’s due date was October 9th. A 36-week old fully developed baby isn’t considered a person in the state of California. How do I explain to my children this injustice?”

The devastated dad went on to say that he and his remaining four young children are struggling to cope.

“My children and I have never felt so disposable. Look at the devastation left behind that is my family and tell me it isn’t time for a change.

“Imagine if this was your family. Who’ll fight with me for a change? Who’ll spread this like wildfire?

“Who’ll write their representatives and demand change? We can’t as a society look the other way any longer. Driving drunk is the intent,” he wrote.

The harrowing images from the funeral show devasted family members looking into their coffin and taking turns holding the lifeless baby, The Sun reports.

Zach started a GoFundMe page to help his family deal with the sudden loss of their loved one.

Cuban boxer Marcos Forestal (28) was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Daily Mail reports.

He’s due to appear in court on 1 November.

Pictures: Facebook/Zach Kincaid