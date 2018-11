What To Read Next

A man died when his microwave exploded while he was making popcorn, giving him a high-voltage electric shock.

The man, identified as Daniel from Morelia in Mexico, was unpacking a vacuum cleaner he’d just bought when his wife told him she was craving popcorn.

Daniel went out to buy popcorn. After he’d returned he set the microwave’s timer to make his wife the snack.

He was about to remove the popcorn when the machine suddenly exploded. He was reportedly electrocuted and left with multiple burns and lesions all over his body.

Emergency services were called to the family’s home, but it was too late and the paramedics confirmed his death.

Daniel’s corpse was sent to a forensics department for an autopsy and to confirm the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

“The high-voltage microwave oven may have charged something intentionally left inside and caused the explosion,” Jose Mendieta commented in an online post about the incident.

“Cops should investigate the wife to see if she carried out a sneaky murder.”

“Shocking! I’ll never make pop in the microwave again,” another Netizen said.

“Poor man, it cost him his life. Rest in peace.”

Source: Magazine Features