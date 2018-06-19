 

Man shocks family by walking into his own funeral

2018-06-19 17:42

Robyn Lucas

PHOTO: Getty Images

A 20-year-old man stunned his grieving family when he suddenly arrived at his own memorial service.

Juan Ramon Alfonso Penayo from Santa Teresa in Paraguay remarkably returned home after being missing for few days, Metro News reports.

His devastated family thought he’d been killed in a gang shooting after local police discovered a burnt body that couldn’t be identified.

His relatives then organised a wake and buried what they thought were his remains, according to Peril

But the family were flabbergasted when they saw him casually stroll into the house during the wake they were holding for him.

It was later revealed Juan was alive and well and just hadn’t told his family where he was for a week, Mirror News reports.

The identity of the person who Juan’s family buried has yet to be confirmed.

Sources: peril.com, mirror.co.uk, metro.co.uk

