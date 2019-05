A man who set himself on fire near the White House has died of his injuries, authorities said on Thursday.

The man was identified as Arnav Gupta, from Bethesda, Maryland, a suburb of Washington.

He lit himself on fire around noon on Wednesday on the Ellipse - south of the president's residence - and died of his injuries that evening in the hospital, US Park Police said on Twitter.

Last month, a man set his jacket on fire just outside the White House fence on Pennsylvania Avenue. That man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.