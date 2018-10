A 27-year-old man from Virginia in the USA who nearly died after getting crushed by bales of hay weighing more than 1 360kg is still hoping to find love.

In the hilarious Tinder bio, the man – only known as Joe – has his tongue firmly stuck in his cheek as he talks about what he’s looking for in a woman, Metro reports

“Sup ladies, I’m Joe. I just got crushed by 3 000 pounds. Got a broken pelvis ... I do have a catheter,” his bio reads. “I don’t wanna be ‘one of those guys’ who lies about his catheter status. The catheter may be an issue but great minds do great things.”

He then goes on to write that since he is bedbound, the lucky girl will have to do all the work.

He ends by writing: “Anyway, I’m here at UVA medical center if you wanna smash.”

Joe is really happy to be alive and won’t let his painful recovery stop him from being happy.

“I should be dead, I still can’t wrap my mind around how I survived. It was pure luck,” he captioned one of the pictures.

People on the social-media site Imgur thought his bio was side-splitting, Mirror reports.

“Get better soon, but why would you need Tinder when you already found your crush?” one user commented.

“We really should create a disability friendly Tinder called Hinder,” another added.

