 

Man with autism survives 50 hours in woods during heat wave

2018-07-06 05:14

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York — Forest rangers say a man with autism relied on his Boy Scout skills while he was lost in New York's Adirondack woods for 50 hours during a heat wave.

The Times-Union of Albany reports that Bruce Williams floated on his back in a lake to conserve his energy, located safe drinking water from a stream and stayed calm as he awaited his rescuers, who found him Monday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was an Eagle Scout, the highest Boy Scout rank. The Albany-area resident has problems communicating. He also has weak peripheral vision and motor dysfunction.

He left his family's camp in the Adirondack foothills for a swim on Saturday afternoon, when temperatures climbed into the 90s.

Rangers found him sunburned, bug-bitten and scratched up, but in good health and spirits.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US using DNA tests to reunite children with migrant parents

2018-07-05 22:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 