A dying man fulfilled his final wish when he married the love of his life – just days before he succumbed to cancer.

Known only as Dennis, 36, and Nicole, 33, from Germany, the pair exchanged vows in an emotional wedding ceremony at the palliative care centre at the University Hospital of Leipzig.

Dennis suffered from incurable stomach cancer but his last wish was to marry his sweetheart.

"The diagnosis last year in August was a big slap in the face yet everything was perfect," he said days before he died.

"I’d found my dream wife, [daughter] Sarah was born and [other daughter] Sophie was on her way as well."

Besides marrying his long-time girlfriend he also dreamt of meeting former professional boxer Axel Schulz.

The 50-year-old former heavyweight didn’t hesitate to visit Dennis after he was contacted by the NGO SOS Leipzig, an organisation that tries to fulfil the wishes of the terminally ill.

"Actually I only wanted to say a quick ‘hello’ but we got along so well that I stayed for four hours," Axel said after their meeting.

When Dennis mentioned he’d soon be saying "I do" to his dream girl, Axel offered to be the witness at their wedding.

Axel, who’s nicknamed the Gentle Giant, even pushed Dennis around in a wheelchair at the reception so he could talk to all his friends and family.

On Saturday February, 16, Dennis sadly succumbed to his disease. His wife was by his side.

"Dennis still had a few beautiful days with his children and me at home," Nicole said.

"On Saturday he passed away very gently, holding my hand tightly right before it."

