Manager fired after telling woman with child on life support to show up to work or quit

A distressed mom has revealed the shocking text messages she and her boss exchanged after she told her she wouldn’t be able to make it to work because her son was on life support.

Crystal Reynolds Fisher from Michigan in the US shared the texts after her son Jason (18) fell ill with potentially life-threatening sepsis – forcing the devastated mom to miss her Saturday shift at a PS Food Mart store, Metro reports.

"I won’t be able to make it to work. I’ll let you know as soon as he gets better," Crystal texted her manager, a woman only identified as Dawn, on Thursday 28 June.



Dawn then responded: "That isn’t how we do things, so I’ll accept that you’re quitting."

Crystal replied saying that she’d given due notice about not being able to work on the day in question and clarified that she wasn't quitting.



She also asked the manager if she was being fired, to which Dawn replied: "I won’t get into it with you on here but I’ve been more than accommodating during this, allowing schedule changes and such. There’s no reason you can’t work and I won’t tolerate drama."

People reports that on Monday Folk Oil Company, which owns PS Food Mart, posted a message on Facebook.

"We’d like to follow up on the issue brought to our attention recently regarding how an employee’s time-off request was handled by one of our managers.

"We investigated and have found that the situation was handled improperly and without the compassion we value as a company. For that, we’re very sorry.

"As a result of this finding, we took quick action and that manager is no longer employed by PS Food Mart. We’ve also reaffirmed to our employee that she’ll be able to take all the time off she needs during this difficult period. We’d like to thank the public for their concern. Folk Oil Company."

