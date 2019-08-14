 

March against Bolsonaro | Epstein death: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-08-14 05:51

Brazil tribal women protest Bolsonaro's 'genocidal policies'

Thousands of tribal women decorated with feathers and body paint march on Brazil's capital to denounce the "genocidal policies" of President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces growing criticism over destruction of the Amazon.

Epstein death shifts focus to conspirators, will

Federal prosecutors in New York have shifted their focus to possible charges against anyone who assisted or enabled Jeffrey Epstein. AP reporter Jim Mustian updates the investigation, potential roadblocks and the question of Epstein's will.

'I went to too many funerals'

Kathleen's husband was killed by the IRA, which Anne joined at 18. Now they work together on peace.

Trump delays tariffs on some Chinese goods

Responding to pressure from businesses and growing fears that a trade war is threatening the economy, the Trump administration is delaying most of the import taxes it planned to impose on Chinese goods and is dropping others altogether.

Firefighters battle major wildfire on Greek island

Greek firefighters battle a major wildfire on the country's second-largest island of Evia. The fire started near a protected wildlife habitat at about 03:00 (00:00 GMT) and was quickly spread by strong winds forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    brazil  |  us  |  uk
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Russian village evacuation as rocket blast sparks radiation fears

2019-08-14 05:15

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two winners hit the jackpot 2019-08-13 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 