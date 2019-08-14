March against Bolsonaro | Epstein death: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Brazil tribal women protest Bolsonaro's 'genocidal policies'

Thousands of tribal women decorated with feathers and body paint march on Brazil's capital to denounce the "genocidal policies" of President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces growing criticism over destruction of the Amazon.

Epstein death shifts focus to conspirators, will

Federal prosecutors in New York have shifted their focus to possible charges against anyone who assisted or enabled Jeffrey Epstein. AP reporter Jim Mustian updates the investigation, potential roadblocks and the question of Epstein's will.

'I went to too many funerals'

Kathleen's husband was killed by the IRA, which Anne joined at 18. Now they work together on peace.

Trump delays tariffs on some Chinese goods

Responding to pressure from businesses and growing fears that a trade war is threatening the economy, the Trump administration is delaying most of the import taxes it planned to impose on Chinese goods and is dropping others altogether.

Firefighters battle major wildfire on Greek island

Greek firefighters battle a major wildfire on the country's second-largest island of Evia. The fire started near a protected wildlife habitat at about 03:00 (00:00 GMT) and was quickly spread by strong winds forcing the evacuation of hundreds of people.

