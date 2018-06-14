 

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee gets restraining order against carer

2018-06-14 20:15
Stan Lee rocking in his old age at the premiere of Thor: The Dark World. (Getty Images)

Stan Lee rocking in his old age at the premiere of Thor: The Dark World. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Los Angeles - A Los Angeles court has issued a temporary restraining order against a man who has been taking care of 95-year-old Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee.

The court order against Keya Morgan, which alleges elder abuse, was in response to a petition filed by Tom Lallas, Lee's former attorney.

It comes amid a struggle over Lee's fortune, estimated at over $50m, and concerns about his mental and physical health since the death in July 2017 of his wife, Joan.

READ: Comic legend Stan Lee's wife dies

Lallas, in documents seeking the restraining order, claimed that Morgan is a "memorabilia collector who inserted himself into Mr Lee's life as his caregiver".

Lee's former attorney, who is seeking guardianship, alleged that the 42-year-old Morgan is "unduly influencing Mr Lee and isolating him".

"He has been denied contact with family members and other individuals that he has known and trusted over the years," Lallas said.

"Mr Lee has recently exhibited short-term memory impairment, impaired judgment, and an inability to resist undue influence," his filing added.

Lee, the co-creator of Spider-Man, the X-Men and other superheroes, posted a video on Twitter last week stating that Morgan was his "only partner and business manager".

'The truth will come out'

Morgan, in a statement to TMZ, said he has "taken great care of Stan Lee for the past many years, and have never had a problem directly with Stan".

"I will 100 percent prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the allegations against me are false," he said. "The truth will come out."

The temporary restraining order requires Morgan to stay away from Lee until a court hearing in the case on July 6.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    marvel  |  stan lee

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Happy Birthday, Mr President: Trump celebrates 72nd birthday

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Heavy rains hit Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:01 PM
Road name: Stellenbosch Arterial Road

Cape Town 16:13 PM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 13 2018-06-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 