 

May delays Brexit vote, risking further Cabinet discord

2019-02-24 16:53
British Prime Minister Theresa May (Getty Images)

British Prime Minister Theresa May (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday delayed a vote on her Brexit deal in the Parliament, saying it should take place by March 12, a little more than two weeks before the UK is due to leave the European Union.

The move has the potential to further sow discord within her Cabinet. Three senior Cabinet members already had suggested Saturday that they may break ranks with her and back amendments to delay Britain's departure unless a deal is agreed upon by Parliament over the next week.

But May told reporters Sunday as she traveled to Egypt for an EU-Arab League summit and talks with European Council President Donald Tusk that her negotiating team would return to Brussels on Tuesday for talks aimed at wringing concessions out of her reluctant EU partners.

"As a result of that we won't bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12," she said.

Britain is due to leave the EU in just over a month on March 29. The UK would be the first country to leave the bloc and the move is full of deep economic and political consequences. But May has been unable to convince the UK Parliament to endorse the draft Brexit deal she agreed with the Europeans in November. Any deal must also be endorsed by the European Parliament before the deadline.

"It is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29," May said.

An EU official poured cold water on any hopes for concessions from Tusk on Britain's departure terms at their meeting in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, saying "there will be no deal in the desert."

The official insisted that EU leaders wouldn't formally discuss Brexit at the summit, suggesting that little might come from the talks with Tusk beyond a photo opportunity to show that May is unrelenting in her pursuit of concessions. The official wasn't permitted to speak publicly about Brexit while talks are ongoing.

British lawmakers will consider various Brexit options this week as May continues to seek concessions from her EU counterparts. No visible signs of progress have emerged in recent weeks as the 27 other member countries continue to insist that they will not renegotiate the legally-binding divorce deal.

Read more on:    theresa may  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Passengers safe after hijack attempt on Dubai-bound plane

2019-02-24 16:26

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 17:09 PM
Road name: KIRSTENBOSCH CONCERT

Newlands 17:08 PM
Road name: M3

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 23 February Lottery draw 2019-02-23 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 