 

McCain gets visits from friends, family after surgery

2018-05-05 09:38

Senator John McCain has been receiving a stream of visitors and good wishes at his Arizona ranch after brain cancer treatment and surgery.

Former Vice President Joe Biden sat with McCain for 90 minutes on Sunday, according to people close to both men. Biden followed McCain's closest friends, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and retired Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman, who visited McCain at the Mayo Clinic two weeks ago. McCain's daughter, Meghan, tweeted on Friday that she was heading to her father's side.

The 81-year-old McCain had hoped to return to the Senate, where he's served since 1987. He has been unable to do so after cancer treatment and surgery for an intestinal infection last month.


Read more on:    john mccain  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

George Bush Sr, released from US hospital

2018-05-05 08:29

Inside News24

 
/News
Filmmaker says panga-wielding man threatened to cut his face in two
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, May 4 2018-05-04 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 