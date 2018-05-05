McCain gets visits from friends, family after surgery

Senator John McCain has been receiving a stream of visitors and good wishes at his Arizona ranch after brain cancer treatment and surgery.

Former Vice President Joe Biden sat with McCain for 90 minutes on Sunday, according to people close to both men. Biden followed McCain's closest friends, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and retired Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman, who visited McCain at the Mayo Clinic two weeks ago. McCain's daughter, Meghan, tweeted on Friday that she was heading to her father's side.

The 81-year-old McCain had hoped to return to the Senate, where he's served since 1987. He has been unable to do so after cancer treatment and surgery for an intestinal infection last month.



