Meet the elderly fundraising amid coronavirus

Captain Tom Moore is not the only elderly person with his own fundraising campaign to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajinder Singh, 73, also known as the "Skipping Sikh" is raising money for the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) with daily workouts which he posts on social media. His love of exercise came from his father who taught him how to skip.

"My father was an army soldier, he taught me a long time ago how to do exercise, dance, skipping and so on," Singh explains.

He aims to inspire others to stay active under the coronavirus lockdown and to help keep the community connected.

Elsewhere in the UK, 100-year-old Dabirul Choudhury is walking laps of his community garden while fasting for Ramadan to raise money for COVID-19 victims. So far, he has raised tens of thousands for victims from the UK to Bangladesh.

In Russia, Zinaida Korneva, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is recounting her war stories on social media to raise money for the families of doctors who died of coronavirus.

"My children and grandchildren showed me a video clip of Tom Moore," Korneva said. "I watched it and I really liked the idea. I decided to take up this in Russia."

This report was produced by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Linh Nguyen.