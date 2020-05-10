 

Meet the elderly fundraising amid coronavirus

2020-05-10 22:00

Captain Tom Moore is not the only elderly person with his own fundraising campaign to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajinder Singh, 73, also known as the "Skipping Sikh" is raising money for the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) with daily workouts which he posts on social media. His love of exercise came from his father who taught him how to skip.

"My father was an army soldier, he taught me a long time ago how to do exercise, dance, skipping and so on," Singh explains.

He aims to inspire others to stay active under the coronavirus lockdown and to help keep the community connected. 

Elsewhere in the UK, 100-year-old Dabirul Choudhury is walking laps of his community garden while fasting for Ramadan to raise money for COVID-19 victims. So far, he has raised tens of thousands for victims from the UK to Bangladesh.

In Russia, Zinaida Korneva, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is recounting her war stories on social media to raise money for the families of doctors who died of coronavirus.

"My children and grandchildren showed me a video clip of Tom Moore," Korneva said. "I watched it and I really liked the idea. I decided to take up this in Russia."

This report was produced by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Linh Nguyen.

Meet the elderly fundraising amid coronavirus

Meet the elderly people in UK and Russia fundraising to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Despite White House virus cases, top aides defend reopening of economy

2020-05-10 21:28

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Hygiene packs donated to women SANDF members
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Hanover Park 06:35 AM
Road name: Jan Smuts Drive

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R47k in the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-05-09 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 