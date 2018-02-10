 

Meeting ends between S Korean leader, N Koreans

2018-02-10 08:43
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in greets North Korean delegates during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on February 10, 2018. (YONHAP / AFP)

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in greets North Korean delegates during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on February 10, 2018. (YONHAP / AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Flying the African flag at the Winter Olympics

2018-02-09 14:24

Thirteen African athletes, representing eight countries, are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Here's who's who: WATCH

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says his lunch meeting with senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has ended.

The discussions from Saturday's meeting weren't immediately released.

Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates, including the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, arrived in the South on Friday on Kim Jong Un's private jet and attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Moon's office says the North Korean delegates were served traditional food from the Gangwon province, a mountainous coastal area that's home to the Olympic towns of Pyeongchang and Gangneung.

The officials toasted with the Korean liquor "soju" and were served buckwheat and potato pancakes, dried pollock soup, grilled halibut and other dishes. They were also served North Korean-style fermented fish and white "kimchi" or fermented cabbage.

South Korean television is showing a smiling President Moon Jae-in entering a reception room and shaking hands with North Korean delegates, including leader Kim Jong Un's sister.

The rare meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Saturday comes after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics where they took their place among dignitaries from around the world, including US Vice President Mike Pence.

The luncheon also includes Choe Hwi, chairperson of the North's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairperson of the agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

Moon is joined by his national security director, intelligence chief, chief of staff and the unification minister.

It's unclear whether the occasion could be used to set up bigger meetings between the Koreas to ease tensions. The Koreas could potentially talk about a South Korean special envoy meeting Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang or even a summit between Moon and Kim.


Read more on:    moon jae-in  |  south korea  |  north korea  |  winter olympics 2018

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump faces legal challenge on border wall with Mexico

2018-02-09 22:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Constantia 12:46 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Gordons Bay 12:05 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000 - R15 000 Per Month

Registered Nurse Theatre Scrub - Neuro

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R280 000 - R350 000 Per Year

.Net Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 