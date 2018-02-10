Meeting ends between S Korean leader, N Koreans

Thirteen African athletes, representing eight countries, are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Here's who's who: WATCH

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in greets North Korean delegates during their meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on February 10, 2018. (YONHAP / AFP)

Seoul — South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office says his lunch meeting with senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister has ended.

The discussions from Saturday's meeting weren't immediately released.

Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates, including the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, arrived in the South on Friday on Kim Jong Un's private jet and attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.



Moon's office says the North Korean delegates were served traditional food from the Gangwon province, a mountainous coastal area that's home to the Olympic towns of Pyeongchang and Gangneung.



The officials toasted with the Korean liquor "soju" and were served buckwheat and potato pancakes, dried pollock soup, grilled halibut and other dishes. They were also served North Korean-style fermented fish and white "kimchi" or fermented cabbage.



South Korean television is showing a smiling President Moon Jae-in entering a reception room and shaking hands with North Korean delegates, including leader Kim Jong Un's sister.



The rare meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Saturday comes after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics where they took their place among dignitaries from around the world, including US Vice President Mike Pence.

The luncheon also includes Choe Hwi, chairperson of the North's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairperson of the agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.

Moon is joined by his national security director, intelligence chief, chief of staff and the unification minister.

It's unclear whether the occasion could be used to set up bigger meetings between the Koreas to ease tensions. The Koreas could potentially talk about a South Korean special envoy meeting Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang or even a summit between Moon and Kim.



