Mexicans march over gang violence | Clashes in Chile: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Mexicans march over gang violence, as president marks first anniversary

Thousands of members of the Mormon community and opposition groups marched in Mexico City against rampant violence in the country on Sunday (December 1) as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held a rally to mark his first year in office.

Dozens in Chile clash with police near Pinera's residence

Dozens of protesters clash with police in Chile's capital at the neighbourhood where President Sebastian Pinera lives.

Malta's prime minister says he will resign

Engulfed in crisis over the probe into a murdered journalist, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced on Sunday he planned to step down. Muscat said he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month.

Protests send Hong Kongers to Taiwan in search of new lives

Protests that have paralysed Hong Kong for nearly six months are pushing residents to seek new lives abroad, with many turning to nearby democratic Taiwan to escape the uncertainty at home.

Biden to blitz Iowa back roads by bus in 800-mile hunt for support

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will crisscross Iowa by bus for eight days starting on Saturday, the longest trek of his campaign, to make a personal appeal for support in a critical state where he has lost ground in polls.

