 

Mexicans sue Walmart over El Paso shooting

2019-11-21 08:41
Police officers take security measures at the scene of shooting incident at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Yturales /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mexico's government said on Wednesday it has helped 10 Mexican citizens file lawsuits against Walmart over an August shooting at a store in El Paso, Texas, where a suspected white nationalist killed 22 people.

"The objective of these suits, presented in El Paso county, is to hold the company responsible for not taking reasonable and necessary measures to protect its clients from the attack," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The plaintiffs are seeking not only justice for themselves, but security for the general public."

The suits were brought by survivors of the attack, their relatives and families of the victims, the foreign ministry said.

Eight Mexicans were killed and eight wounded in the August 3 attack in El Paso, a city on the US-Mexican border where 83% of the population is Latino.

The alleged shooter, Patrick Wood Crusius, 21, reportedly told police he was trying to kill as many Mexicans as possible.

He posted a manifesto online before the attack denouncing a "Hispanic invasion" of Texas.

Crusius pleaded not guilty last month. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Mexico has condemned the shooting as a "terrorist attack".

Walmart said in September it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and some military-style rifles at its stores, calling the status quo on firearms in the United States "unacceptable".

The US-based retail giant also said it would bar customers from carrying firearms in its stores.

A new shooting in an Oklahoma Walmart left three people dead on Monday, including the suspected gunman. Another Walmart shooting in July killed two employees.

