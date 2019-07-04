 

Mexico frees 25 mass kidnapping victims in Cancun

2019-07-04 12:13
Policemen guard the offices of the local attorney after 25 kidnapped people were rescued in Cancun, Quintana Roo state, Mexico on July 3, 2019. (ELIZABETH RUIZ / AFP)

Mexican authorities said they freed 25 people on Wednesday who were kidnapped from a call centre in the resort city of Cancun in a suspected dispute between two partners who own the business.

"Twenty-five people who were abducted were rescued in good health," the police chief for the state of Quintana Roo, Alberto Capella, wrote on Twitter.

Authorities said the kidnappers arrived at the call centre in two vans on Tuesday evening and abducted the victims en masse, apparently without the use of force.

Preliminary investigations indicate the kidnapping may have been related to a dispute between two co-owners of the business, one of whom is accused of mistreating employees and failing to pay them, officials said.

The call centre, which is not located near the popular beach town's hotel district, specialises in selling vacation services.

Together with nearby Playa del Carmen and Tulum, Cancun draws millions of tourists each year with turquoise water and white sand beaches.

The region has seen an increase in violent crime in the past two years, largely linked to turf wars between rival drug gangs.

mexico
With immigration challenge, Castro brothers shake up Democratic battle

2019-07-04 08:37

